Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 917,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

