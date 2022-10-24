HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $134.06 million and $836,542.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,340.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00043247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04919189 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $823,421.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

