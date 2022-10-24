Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.00 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for $3.81 or 0.00019784 BTC on popular exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $8.00 billion and approximately $99,997.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.84036976 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51,746.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

