Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 990 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($12.63) to GBX 990 ($11.96) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,140 ($13.77) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,092.33.

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Monday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

