Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
