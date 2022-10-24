Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.