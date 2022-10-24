Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.85

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Huabao International Trading Down 10.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
