HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.91.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.01. 416,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

