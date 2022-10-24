Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $102.89 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

