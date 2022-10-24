HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $70.83 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $70.83 million and $11.79 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

