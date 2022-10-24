IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

