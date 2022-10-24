IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 134,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

