IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPSM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 29,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,365. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.