IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

QQQ traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049,305. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

