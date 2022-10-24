IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.76. 2,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $84.59.

