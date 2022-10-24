IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $893,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBRE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 1,422,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,390,000 after buying an additional 558,838 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 417,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $590,000.

BBRE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 129,597 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45.

