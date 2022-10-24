IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,214 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

