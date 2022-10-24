IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,370. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

