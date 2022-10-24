Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 4,338,147 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,338,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,000. ironSource accounts for about 6.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.43% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

ironSource Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 221,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,320. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Profile

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.