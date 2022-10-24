Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,267,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

