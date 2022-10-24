Ibex Investors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $419,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.63. 60,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.90. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.