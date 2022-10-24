ICICI Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,800 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,561% compared to the average daily volume of 1,252 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 404,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,413. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

