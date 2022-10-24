Immutable X Price Tops $0.56 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $320.97 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 12% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,514.01 or 0.28453792 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011113 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
