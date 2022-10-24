Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 206,564 shares.The stock last traded at $64.73 and had previously closed at $63.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.