IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $79,786.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.62 or 0.28361150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

