InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. 58,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 313,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

