Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

INFY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 370,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,034. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

