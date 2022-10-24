ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ING traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,144. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.