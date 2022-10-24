Injective Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.91 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00009925 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $139.91 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

