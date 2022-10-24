Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 10,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,502. The firm has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSG. Cowen reduced their price objective on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

