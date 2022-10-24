Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $103,458.60 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $103,458.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,220,825 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,425.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,100 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $188,552.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,726 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $489,074.14.

On Monday, October 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,672 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $489,457.92.

IMARA Price Performance

IMRA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 1,199,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMARA

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IMARA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

(Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

