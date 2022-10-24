Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $241,387.60 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 9,007 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $241,387.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 2 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47.20.

On Friday, October 14th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 8,127 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $187,571.16.

On Monday, September 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,364 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44.

REPX opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

