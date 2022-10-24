Insider Selling: Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $50,130.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
BCV stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
