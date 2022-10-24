Insider Selling: Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $50,130.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

BCV stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

