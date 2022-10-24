Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $14,606.11 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $14,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $45,200.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $46,984.55.

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 21,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

