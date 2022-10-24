Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $14,606.11 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $14,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $45,200.60.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $46,984.55.
- On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $47,231.56.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,416.61.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $51,438.24.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,052.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $21,110.32.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TRDA stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 21,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
