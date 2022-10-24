Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 8,755 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $355,365.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,527,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,759,129.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $400,983.14.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 45.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Research by 38.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.