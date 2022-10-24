Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) CTO Sells $13,880.56 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $13,880.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at $134,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEATW opened at $2.18 on Monday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vivid Seats stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,899 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.