Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.