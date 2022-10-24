Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$221.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.46.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$3.39 on Monday, hitting C$198.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,176. The firm has a market cap of C$34.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$187.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$206.59.

Insider Activity

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

