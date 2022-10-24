Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. 774,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

