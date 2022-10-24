International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

