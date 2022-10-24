International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.73

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 16493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $993.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Money Express news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,419 shares of company stock worth $6,878,378. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.