Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.

INTU opened at $417.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.33. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5,681.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

