Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.31 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.