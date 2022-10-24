Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,847 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $181,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $274.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.