Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

RYH opened at $262.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

