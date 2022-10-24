IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Rupert Newall purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,874.82).
IOG Stock Up 22.5 %
IOG stock opened at GBX 13.35 ($0.16) on Monday. IOG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05. The company has a market capitalization of £70.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,335.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.22.
IOG Company Profile
