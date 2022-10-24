IOG plc (LON:IOG) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) insider Rupert Newall purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,874.82).

IOG Stock Up 22.5 %

IOG stock opened at GBX 13.35 ($0.16) on Monday. IOG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05. The company has a market capitalization of £70.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,335.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.22.

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

