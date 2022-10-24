IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,610 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coursera by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Coursera by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 961,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 307.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coursera by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUR opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.11. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,768.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

