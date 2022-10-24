IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,192 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 37.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,661 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BTRS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 127,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BTRS by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 208,908 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,499 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

