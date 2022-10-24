IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 357,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

