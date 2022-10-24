IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,314 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

