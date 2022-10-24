IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $155,000 Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LICY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,400,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 484,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.40 on Monday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

